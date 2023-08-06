Unpopular Front

ben chambers
Aug 6, 2023

an entire generation of conservative youth spent their formative years binge-watching anti-sjw hatebait, lurking /pol/, irony od'ing, and online-role-playing their male fantasies behind marble bust avatars and we have yet to fully account for its consequences

in other words, the fascism-thesis naysayers are right about the dissolution of civil society in meatspace but wrong about the efficaciousness of its replacement by social ties in cyberspace, a virtually simulated, homebrewed civil society whose porous subcultural milieus and memetic properties have positive feedback loops and other group dynamics that facilitate reaction and radicalization

Aug 6, 2023

I think it's significant that you became chummy with that group of "young right-wing guys" when your interactions with them were face-to-face, and then you drifted apart once things became asynchronous and virtual. I'm stating the obvious, but I feel like these mostly asynchronous, mostly virtual friendships become a kind of video game for people. Distanced from you, your right-wing pals started to operate in terms of winning and losing (debates, dunks, ratios). You receded from being John Ganz, and became another character in the game — of which there are only teammates, opponents, and NPCs.

