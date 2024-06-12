I’m sorry there haven’t been much in the way of newsletters recently, but things are a little hectic here at Unpopular Front HQ.

In just about a week, When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked up in the Early 1990s will be released. As a reminder, we will be doing a launch event on Tuesday, June 18th with Michelle Goldberg at McNally Jackson Seaport. If you could not get a ticket, have no fear: I believe it will be available on BookTV on C-Span 2. I will post the details as soon as I get them.

When the Clock Broke got two very nice mentions in the New York Times today. The first in Thomas Edsall’s column; It was also reviewed by Jennifer Szalai. Please do check it out.

I’m very excited to be able to share the book with all so soon! Thank you for all your support and interest—and patience!