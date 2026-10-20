Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

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Julia Imbruglia's avatar
Julia Imbruglia
8h

Tracks with what people have reported about her and her father's obsession with family ancestral greatness that she was supposed to restore, like a eugenic literalism that got translated into her fantasy of a blood-purifying patch.

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sjellic2's avatar
sjellic2
9h

I always felt that I understood everything about Holmes' psyche when they published her notes from a luxury hotel room in Singapore

https://images.wsj.net/im-445206/?width=639&height=859

A set of instructions for a human LLM, of sorts. Anything outside the training set does not compute.

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