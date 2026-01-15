Unpopular Front

Read Max x Unpopular Front with Vinson Cunningham

A recording from John Ganz and Max Read's live video
John Ganz, Max Read, and Vinson Cunningham
Jan 15, 2026
Paid

Max Read and I were joined by Vinson Cunningham of The New Yorker, where he co-hosts the Critics at Large podcast and writes about media, culture, and the arts. Vinson is also the author of the novel Great Expectations and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism in 2024 and 2025. We talked about the killing of Renee Good, the siege of Minneapolis, Venezuela, the combination of violence and spectacle in the Trump regime, and the mob, in all senses of the word. I think it was a really strong and lively discussion.

As a reminder, Max and I do try to do our live videos every other Wednesday, and they are available the next day for paid subscribers.

