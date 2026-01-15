Read Max x Unpopular Front with Vinson Cunningham

Max Read and I were joined by Vinson Cunningham of The New Yorker, where he co-hosts the Critics at Large podcast and writes about media, culture, and the arts. Vinson is also the author of the novel Great Expectations and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism in 2024 and 2025. We talked about the killing of Renee Good, the siege of Minneapolis, Venezuela, the combination of violence and spectacle in the Trump regime, and the mob, in all senses of the word. I think it was a really strong and lively discussion.

