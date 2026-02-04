Suicide Rightism, Vulgar Enlightenment, and Chud Capitalism

Max Read and I had our (sort of) biweekly gab session. We talked about Max’s recent piece on the cult of suicide on the right, Jeffrey Epstein’s philosophical pretensions, and the material basis of the MAGA coalition.
Max and I try to do these chats every two weeks on Wednesdays at 2 pm—we did Tuesday afternoon this week because of scheduling issues—and then they are available the next day for our paid subscribers.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unpopular Front to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.