Here’s Max and me at the Night of Ideas festival at Villa Albertine in New York. Maya Vinokour of New York University joined us to talk about the “Dark Enlightenment.” Thank you to Kelly Burdick and the entire staff of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States for the invitation and the warm welcome. Hope you enjoy!
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Dark Enlightenment Now
Villa Albertine 'Live Podcast' with Max Read and Maya Vinokour
Apr 06, 2026
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