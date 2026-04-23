Talking to Ben Tarnoff and Quinn Slobodian about “Muskism”

Max Read and I spoke to Ben Tarnoff and Quinn Slobodian about their fantastic new book Muskism: A Guide for the Perplexed. The provocative thesis is that Elon Musk is not just a collection of quirks and tics, but his approach to capitalism and government forms something like an ideology, which, if not coherent exactly, can at least be reconstructed, articulated, and analyzed, much like “Fordism”. The proof is in the pudding: I must say I was skeptical at first, but it’s a very persuasive argument.

For an idea, check out their recent piece “Muskism as Fordism” for the Law and Political Economy project. And, of course, listen to our conversation!