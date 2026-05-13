Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front

Unpopular Front
Unpopular Front Podcast
On Habermas and Modernity with Partially Examined Life, Part 2
0:00
-53:02

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Unpopular Front

On Habermas and Modernity with Partially Examined Life, Part 2

More on the Philosophical Discourse of Modernity
John Ganz
May 13, 2026
∙ Paid

For paid subscribers, here is Part 2 of my discussion with the Partially Examined Life podcast on Habermas’s The Philosophical Discourse of Podcast. We get deeper into the

Here is Part 1, in case you missed it.

If you found this conversation interesting, please sign up to support the Partially Examined Life. It’s a terrific podcast that covers some of the most difficult things ever written in an accessible and generous way—without dumbing it down at all. I’ve listened and learned a ton from them over the years.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of John Ganz.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 John Ganz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture