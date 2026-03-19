Talking to Max Read about Iran, Iraq, and a Hard Place

I had my bi-weekly live convo with Max Read of Read Max. We talked about how I can’t stand the internet anymore, the state of the war in Iran, the history of America’s involvement in the Persian Gulf, and what the future of American politics and foreign policy might look like.
Here are some of the things we discussed:
“Entire Team of Oil and Gas Experts Got DOGE’d Before Iran War” by Hafiz Rashid in The New Republic
“The US-Israeli strategy against Iran is working. Here is why” by Muhanad Seloom in Al Jazeera
“He Was Chevron’s Man in Venezuela—and a CIA Informant” in The Wall Street Journal
We try to do these chats every two weeks, then make the recording available to our paid subscribers the next day.