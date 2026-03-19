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Talking to Max Read about Iran, Iraq, and a Hard Place

A recording from John Ganz and Max Read's live video
John Ganz and Max Read
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

I had my bi-weekly live convo with Max Read of Read Max. We talked about how I can’t stand the internet anymore, the state of the war in Iran, the history of America’s involvement in the Persian Gulf, and what the future of American politics and foreign policy might look like.

Here are some of the things we discussed:

We try to do these chats every two weeks, then make the recording available to our paid subscribers the next day.

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