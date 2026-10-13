What Do Conservative Intellectuals Do?

I visited my friends Matt Sitman and Sam Adler-Bell on the Know Your Enemy podcast to discuss some of my recent pieces. Please subscribe to KYE if you don’t already!

In this episode we talk to our friend John Ganz about the nature and function of conservative intellectuals—or “intellectuals,” whichever you prefer—past and present. In particular, the Trump era has been a kind of real-time experiment in seeing how rightwing writers and second-hand dealers in ideas degrade, contort, and reinvent themselves. From there we consider what intellectuals, right and left, actually do and what influence, if any, they (we?) have, and how that’s changed from the halcyon days of midcentury generalists to our fragmented and mind-numbing “media landscape” today. It’ll be a fun one, for some of you!