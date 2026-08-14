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This Is Your Brain on X
Shifting the Vibes Again
7 hrs ago
•
John Ganz
224
7
42
Travel Notes, Part 1
A visit to the Hydra Historical Archive Museum and searching for Silk
Aug 9
•
John Ganz
103
8
6
July 2026
Vacation Reading
Special Edition
Jul 23
•
John Ganz
100
16
5
Little Red Scare 2.0
Old Wine in New Bottles
Jul 21
•
John Ganz
200
28
27
Odysseus's Scars
Reading, Watching 07.19.26
Jul 19
•
John Ganz
112
25
9
Today is Bastille Day
The French Revolution as It Appeared to Enthusiasts
Jul 14
•
John Ganz
199
20
30
Eichmann in Gaza
Reading, Watching 07.12.26
Jul 12
•
John Ganz
154
30
20
"Crackpot Empire"
My Next Book
Jul 8
•
John Ganz
200
56
13
Our Revolutionary Birthright
Trump v. Barbara and its Meaning
Jul 4
228
11
41
Talking with Max Read about SCOTUS, Zuck's Chain, Vibe Shifts, the Tate Bros. and more
Read Max and Unpopular Front Reunited
Jul 1
•
John Ganz
49
8
1
58:43
June 2026
No Touch Money
Making Sense of the Supreme Court
Jun 30
•
John Ganz
192
20
23
American Decline?; "Anxiety and Politics;" Operation Chariot
Reading Watching 06.28.26
Jun 28
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John Ganz
82
19
3
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