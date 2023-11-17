Unpopular Front

Home
Notes
Dreyfus Affair
Fascism Debate
War in Ukraine
Gottfried's Letters
Art & Culture
Archive
Leaderboard
New
Top
Discussion
It's Official
You Can Use That Word
 • 
John Ganz
28
Reading, Watching 11.12.23
Force and Fraud
 • 
John Ganz
32
Maybe There's No Plan
Does Anybody Know What They Are Doing?
 • 
John Ganz
4
Reading, Watching 11.05.23
This Land is Our Land
 • 
John Ganz
12
Mailbag 11.01.23
You Ask, I Answer
 • 
John Ganz
3
October 2023
Reading, Watching 10.29.23
Taste, Snobbery, Jealousy
 • 
John Ganz
27
Black October, Part 4
Tragedy or Farce?
 • 
John Ganz
9
Reading, Watching 10.22.23
Vanity, Desire, Hatred
 • 
John Ganz
13
Black October, Part 3
To Coup or not to Coup
 • 
John Ganz
3
Reading, Watching 10.15
Books, Articles, Films
 • 
John Ganz
The Trap
I Refuse to be Recruited
 • 
John Ganz
Black October, Part 2
The Troika
 • 
John Ganz
5
© 2023 John Ganz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing